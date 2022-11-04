No agreement with Real Madrid for Manchester United target Endrick



Manchester United are still in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, according to the player’s father.

The Palmeiras prodigy was thought to have been close to an agreement with La Liga giants Real Madrid over a transfer.

However Douglas, Endrick’s father, has quashed those rumours.

“There’s nothing decided for Real Madrid or any other club,” he said. “We’ve no preference yet.”

The wonderkid’s entourage are on the lookout for a venture that appeals to Endrick’s ambitions and want to see the player’s club compensated fairly.

“We’ll decide in the next months, the club that will pay what Palmeiras want and show us the best technical project for Endrick, will sign the boy.”

Endrick is thought to have a release clause in the region of €60m and it is likely that any club serious about signing him would have to pay that figure in full.

While that may seem excessive for a player only 16 years of age, the Brazilian is widely regarded as the best young talent in world football.

A host of top European clubs have been linked with Endrick and as reported by The Peoples Person, Manchester United have “intensified” their own interest.

While the competition is fierce, the news that Real Madrid are not as close as first thought will be a boon to the Red Devils.

United are in a transitional moment under Erik ten Hag and may well baulk at spending what would be a large portion of their transfer budget on a developmental player.

However given the success of the likes of Neymar and Vinicius Junior in similar circumstances, Endrick could be a gamble worth the wait.







