Virgil van Dijk rubbishes criticism of Lisandro Martinez in passionate defence of Man United ace



Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has surprisingly jumped to the defence of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez has become the subject of unwarranted and uncalled-for jibes from a section of the media, mostly spearheaded by Liverpool-affiliated pundits like Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness.

The pair have repeatedly taken it upon themselves to criticise the United centre-back, especially for his height, saying he will be “exposed” in the Premier League.

On the contrary, Martinez has been a rock at the back and has helped United become a tight and solid unit that barely concedes any goals.

Martinez’s displays have affectionately endeared him to United supporters who call him “the butcher” for his no-nonsense defending.

Van Dijk spoke about Martinez and heaped praise on the Argentine for his incredible and seamless adaptation to the Premier League.

Van Dijk said, “People talking about Lisandro Martínez and his height, are talking absolute rubbish.”

“It can help as a centre-back if you’re a bit taller, but what he’s done since coming to the Premier League, has been good.”

On the attacks against Martinez, Van Dijk added, “In England, everyone has to say something about everyone. He [Lisandro Martinez] showed already many good performances.”

🎙️ Virgil van Dijk: “In England, everyone has to say something about everyone. He [Lisandro Martinez] showed already many good performances.” https://t.co/ioM7bjqbRz — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 3, 2022

It speaks volumes that a Liverpool player can put his differences to the side and be objective whereas others like Carragher and Souness are seemingly unable to do so.

Nevertheless, United fans will not be fazed.

The Old Trafford faithful know the kind of player they have on their hands and what he can bring to the team. Van Dijk’s words only serve to reinforce what every fan already knew.







