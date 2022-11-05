Antony’s long-range curler against Manchester City voted goal of the month



It was a decent October for Manchester United as they secured six wins, two draws and a crushing defeat in total that has helped them stay within touching distance of the top four.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils are only three points behind third, with a game in hand. And in the Europa League, the team have secured qualification for the Round of 32 where they will have to face one of the Champions League dropouts.

Erik ten Hag’s team did not have the best of starts as they got hammered by neighbours Manchester City in the derby but since then, the manager has managed to steady the ship.

Antony strike voted Goal of the Month

The team are hardly letting goals in and have kept the majority of the possession in games while creating countless chances. It seems like the players are finally adapting to their manager’s preferred style of play.

Despite quite a few goals scored in the past month, the United goal of the month award came from the derby day mauling. And the award went to Antony for his breath-taking long range curler.

City, at that stage, were leading comfortably by three goals when Christian Eriksen’s pass from the left flank found Antony whose first touch took him past Jack Grealish.

He cut inside and had a lot to do from that distance but that certainly did not faze him. His rasping curler found the back of the net, going beyond the diving hands of Ederson.

The goal brought back a sense of pride in the players and they did score twice later on through Anthony Martial as the Reds ended up losing 3-6.

The Brazilian winger had made quite the impression since his record move from Ajax. He scored the opener against Arsenal before his thunderbolt against City.

More to come from Brazilian

He was not done as he followed that up with the equaliser away to Everton and in the process became the first player to score in three consecutive games since their arrival.

Ten Hag has praised the Brazil international’s impact but has warned him to keep improving and not let showboating distract him from the ultimate goal.

The second place among the best goals scored after voting went to Casemiro for his last-gasp header against Chelsea which helped secure a memorable draw.

Marcus Rashford‘s headed effort against West Ham United, which was coincidentally his 100th for the club, was voted third.

Fans will be hoping for more spectacular goals in the remaining games before the players depart for the World Cup and for United to keep their momentum going.







