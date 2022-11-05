Casemiro called John Murtough after Brentford defeat to reiterate his wish to join Manchester United



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has steadily become one of the club’s most important players just months after he joined from Real Madrid.

The player has endeared himself to fans who have fallen in love with his monster mentality, technical ability and no-nonsense defensive shielding of the backline.

Casemiro joined the 20-time English champions after Erik ten Hag failed in his primary objective of luring the elusive Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s Dutch compatriot showed little to no appetite for becoming a United player. and an issue over his deferred wages that he is owed by the Blaugrana made it even more impossible to get a deal over the line.

Nevertheless, Casemiro has more than been worth it and De Jong is now a distant memory in the minds of most supporters.

The Mirror reports that Casemiro himself was hellbent on joining the Red Devils that when he was at home watching the Brentford thumping in which United were thrashed by four goals to nothing, the Brazilian picked up the phone and relayed to John Murtough that he was willing to join more than ever before and help overturn the team’s fortunes.

Simon Mullock reports on this stunning Casemiro revelation, “The five-time Champions League winner was watching from his home in Madrid in August as the club that wanted to bring him to the Premier League were humiliated 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium.”

“Seven days earlier, Ten Hag’s reign had kicked off with a home defeat at the hands of Brighton. Casemiro’s response was to call United football director John Murtough.”

“Not to tell him that he was having doubts about leaving Real Madrid – but to give assurances that he couldn’t wait to get started at Old Trafford.”

This act speaks volumes about the player who many, including his former teammate Toni Kroos, tipped to have only joined United for a final massive payday.

The 30-year-old’s passion and desire were on show in the draw against Chelsea, when his last-minute header ensured the team got a share of the points against Graham Potter’s Blues.

Casemiro’s manic celebration was not that of someone looking to treat United as a retirement home.







