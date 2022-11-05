Diogo Costa still wanted by Manchester United despite contract renewal



Manchester United still retain an interest in Diogo Costa despite his recent contract renewal with FC Porto.

According to journalists Scott Saunders and Graeme Bailey of 90min, Costa has been scouted by the Red Devils at least half a dozen times.

United view him as a potential replacement for David de Gea, with the Portuguese keeper far better with his distribution.

The thinking is that he would fit into Erik ten Hag’s system much more comfortably as a result.

At 23 years of age, Costa is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world and has the potential to be Man United’s number one for a decade.

But earlier this week, the shot-stopper signed an extension taking the length of his deal to 2027.

While that could be perceived as the end of the chase, scouts are continuing to keep tabs on Costa.

And in practical terms, all that has really happened from United’s point of view is that their target’s release clause has just increased from €60m to €75m.

If the Red Devils were serious about signing Costa for the former, they will surely still be interested at the latter price, given that Porto were always likely to demand the release clause be paid in full.

The real stumbling block over a potential move is David de Gea’s improvement in form.

The Spaniard had a rocky start under Ten Hag, with his questionable shot prevention and substandard distribution contributing to embarrassing defeats against Brighton and Brentford at the start of the season.

Since then, he has not only rediscovered his shot-stopping excellence but has also looked to act more proactively while improving his distribution.

De Gea’s £375,000 a week contract was regarded as another very good reason to move him on, but according to the report, United’s number one is now open to renewing his contract on reduced terms.

The club’s scouts are insisting on Diogo Costa as a modern keeper capable of giving United what Alisson gives to Liverpool, or Ederson to Man City.

However if De Gea continues to win over Ten Hag United may be able to save a huge chunk of their budget, which could perhaps be redirected to the attack.







