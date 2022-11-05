Erik ten Hag talks injuries in press conference ahead of Aston Villa clash



Erik ten Hag gave an update on the injury situation at Manchester United ahead of Sunday’s match with Aston Villa.

United were forced to travel to Spain without a number of their attackers for their Europa League tie against Real Sociedad.

When asked if Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, and Antony would be available for the weekend clash, Ten Hag gave very little away.

“It’s difficult to say in this moment. I have to talk with the medical and performance teams. They did a program in Manchester.

“I have to hear how their progress was and if they can be available for Sunday’s match.”

Sancho missed the games against West Ham and Real Sociedad due to illness, so fans would hope that he will have recovered in time.

Antony did not travel to Spain either, due to an unspecified injury.

Ten Hag estimated that the Brazilian would be back “in a couple of days” at the end of last month, so may well be available too.

As for Martial, the Frenchman has been out for a month now having struggled to maintain his fitness throughout the season.

He certainly won’t be rushed back for fear of another recurrence, but the fact that he is being assessed for a potential return is somewhat positive news.

With question marks still hanging over all three, it is likely that United’s midweek goalscorer Alejandro Garnacho will feature prominently on Sunday.

Having rested Marcus Rashford for the Sociedad game, United’s in-form forward is set to return against Villa.







