Fred knew about the Casemiro deal long before it was official

Manchester United midfielder Fred was reportedly aware of the Casemiro transfer long before it became official.

After failing to land Frenkie de Jong, United turned their attention to the former Real Madrid man.

Casemiro was said to be excited about playing in the Premier League and agreed to join United.

The Red Devils secured the blockbuster transfer for £60 million plus £10 million in add-ons.

His national teammate Fred recently revealed how he knew about the transfer.

In an interview with TNT Sports, he said:

“Man, at first, yes. I found out well before they announced it.”

“A few months before, we had already talked, me and him.”

“We had a nice chat; he had asked how it was; I explained everything to him, what was happening at the club, that it was not one of the best moments, but which, as I said, would be a fresh start with the arrival of a new coach.”

“And he liked the project, thought it would be a cool project and decided to join us.”

“And as I said, we are on a good path, we are winning some games, and we have already beaten some of the big six clubs as well.”

“So, as I said, it’s a process, and at first, we are on the right path.”

Casemiro has been a rock in midfield for United.

His world class quality has instantly improved the team drastically.

United fans will be hoping for more of the same for the remainder of the season.



