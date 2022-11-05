Manchester United great Wayne Rooney set for cameo



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney will be taking to the pitch today in a triumphant return to English football.

United’s all-time top goalscorer will be making a 30-minute cameo for the Abbey Road Veterans.

The side play in the Liverpool Old Boys Amateur Football League and will be looking forward to seeing what the star can do.

Based in the Croxeth area of Liverpool, the club are located close to where Rooney was born.

At 37 years of age, the striker should still have plenty to offer.

After all, his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoring the odd Premier League goal at the same age.

Rooney’s last official goal in English football came back in October 2020 in Derby County’s win over Norwich.

It was a stunning free kick that won the game for the Rams.

The Abbey Road Veterans will surely be hoping for a little of that star quality during Rooney’s cameo.

He should be well rested, having yesterday tweeted:

“Kids in bed. Early night. Big game tomorrow”

Wayne Rooney is currently managing DC United but is enjoying the offseason back at home.

Having finished bottom of the MLS Easter Conference table, he will be hoping for a markedly improved season next term.







