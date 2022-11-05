Manchester United line up sensational swoops for Dusan Vlahovic and Benjamin Sesko



It is an open secret that Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer to come in and become the mainstay in the centre of the attack.

Currently, Ten Hag is limited to 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and the unreliable Anthony Martial who has struggled with recurring injuries all season.

With regard to Ronaldo, Ten Hag has been said to be willing to let the striker go if a suitable offer arrives.

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, United are in the search of a front man in the next two transfer windows to replace Ronaldo who is more than guaranteed to depart Old Trafford when his contract ends.

As per McGrath, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko are high on the 20-time English champions’ list.

The Telegraph reports, “Sesko, 19, is on the club’s radar since breaking into his Austrian club’s first team last season and reaching double figures for goals in his first full campaign. Sesko is seen as a player with huge potential and is following in the same path as Erling Haaland.”

“They [United] are also keeping a close eye on Dusan Vlahovic’s situation, or more precisely Juventus’ slump in Serie A and whether the Italians may lose their key players without Champions League football.”

McGrath adds that Vlahovic has been linked to a host of other Premier League clubs before he completed a move to Turin, including Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Beyond United’s striker search, the Red Devils are also looking to urgently procure the signing of a right-sided full-back.

Diogo Dalot has started every game since Ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford after the manager made it known that Aaron Wan Bissaka is not in his plans.

Ten Hag himself admitted that Dalot needs a deputy to help him, as the player is physically overburdened.

A report indicated that should Wan-Bissaka leave in January, the club would look to bring in a right-back and there is an option of recalling Ethan Laird from his season-long loan with QPR in the championship.

Hopefully, the club hierarchy works to get Ten Hag the reinforcements he needs as quickly as possible.







