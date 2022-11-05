Michael Carrick eyeing January Manchester United raid for Zidane Iqbal



Former Manchester United midfielder and current Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has already started making January transfer plans as he looks to settle into his new role.

Carrick was appointed as the new Boro boss last month and will take charge of his first game at the Riverside today as his side takes on Bristol City.

The Middlesbrough role represents the Englishman’s first major step in solo management after serving as an assistant coach for a number of years at United since he retired from professional football.

Carrick has the massive advantage of a lot of incredible links and connections derived from his many years of association with United.

In an exclusive report published by Football League World, it seems like the United legend is not wasting any time in utilizing his extensive network in the game.

As per FLW, Carrick is interested in bringing Zidane Iqbal to Middlesbrough on a temporary basis.

“Carrick wants to lean on his Man United links and look at a potential deal for Iqbal, the Red Devils’ teenage midfielder. Boro head of football Kieran Scott is starting to put together general transfer plans ahead of the winter window at the moment.”

“Any move for Iqbal would almost certainly be a loan given how highly rated he is at Old Trafford.”

Iqbal is a player Carrick would be extremely familiar with, having coached him and seen him from close quarters during his coaching days at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 19-year-old penned a new United contract in the summer but has not been able to break into the first team after a hugely successful pre-season tour that saw him become one of the most talked-about players among the travelling party.

Iqbal has so far had to contend with being in Premier League and Europa League matchday squads.

Unless Ten Hag intends on integrating him into the first team this campaign, a loan spell under Carrick will do Iqbal a world of good.







