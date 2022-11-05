Miguel Almiron’s agent says Manchester United were very interested in his client



Manchester United was among a number of clubs interested in Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron before he signed for his current employers.

The other interested parties that were in pursuit of Almiron included Arsenal and Southampton.

This is according to the player’s agent, Daniel Campos.

Campos told ABC Cardinal via The Mirror, “Miguel Almiron is a footballer who went from less to more, now he is a more complete footballer.”

“There was interest shown by Manchester United in Miguel but they never made an offer.”

“Arsenal and Southampton offered loan deals for him but we did not want it to be a loan.”

Almiron had a difficult start to life at St James Park but is now enjoying the best form of his career since his arrival in England from the MLS.

In the 13 games the Paraguayan has played for the Magpies, he has contributed an impressive seven goals.

Almiron’s exploits over the month of October have earned him a nomination for the Premier League player of the month. alongside other big hitters in the league like Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and teammate Kieran Trippier.

The Red Devils may yet get another chance to procure Almiron’s signature if this is something they wish to do.

The 28-year-old will see his Newcastle contract expire in the summer of 2024 and as per Eddie Howe, there are currently no negotiations to award the forward an extension.

Howe however did not rule out the possibility of these talks commencing at a later date when the fixture schedule is less busy.







