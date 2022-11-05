Tony Mowbray heaps praise on Manchester United loan star Amad



Amad has been lavished with praise by Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray, following the Manchester United youngster’s good form on loan.

The Ivorian has two goals in his last three matches, rewarding the faith shown in him lately.

Previously Amad had failed to complete 90 minutes on a single occasion at Sunderland, having endured a difficult spell which even saw him relegated to the Championship side’s under 21 team at one point.

However he now looks like a key member of the team and Mowbray has heaped praise on the 20-year-old.

“We can see on the training pitch that he has got amazing talent.

“You can see why Manchester United might have paid an incredible amount of money for him, because the ball sticks to his foot and he’s fast and he knows where the net is – he’s got a wand of a left foot.”

United spent around £37m to acquire Amad from Atlanta two year ago and while he is yet to make much of an impact at Old Trafford, his ability is plain to see.

Mowbray believes that time spent away from the spotlight at United is proving beneficial to the youngster.

“Knowing his personality, it’s good that he’s under the Premier League radar – under the Manchester United world support radar.

“But he’s still at Sunderland where there are 40,000 at home games demanding that he runs and fights and chases and wins headers, and he has scored a couple of goals in the last three games.”

The fact that Amad is performing well under the not insignificant pressure at Sunderland bodes well for the Red Devils.

Whether he one day makes the step up to the level required at Man United remains to be seen, but Amad clearly has both time and talent on his side.







