Alejandro Garnacho punished during pre-season by Erik ten Hag



After his brilliant goal in the Europa League against Real Sociedad, it has since come to light that Alejandro Garnacho was punished by manager Erik ten Hag twice during pre season for turning up late to team meetings.

After the Sociedad game, some comments caught the ear of the keen listener, especially from Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game the Portuguese said: ‘On the tour he didn’t have the best attitude that he should have had, and that’s why he didn’t get his chances until now. He’s getting his chances because he’s training better, having a different attitude and deserving his chances.”

The Times have since revealed that Bruno was referencing the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, where Garnacho was late to squad meetings twice.

This led to Ten Hag not giving the youngster a chance to feature in the four friendlies planned, however the winger did feature in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

It appears that Garnacho has improved on his professionalism and seems to be impressing both Erik ten Hag and his team mates.

Ten Hag has made him part of the first team squad and given him starts in the Europa League recently, whilst Bruno also claimed his attitude had changed in an interview with MUTV.

‘He didn’t get his chances before because he was not good enough in training and not good enough mentality-wise. He’s changed that, that’s why he’s getting chances. Everyone is really happy for him and pleased with his goal’.

United have high hopes for the young winger since he joined from Atletico Madrid two years ago.

He has been prolific throughout the youth setup. He starred for Spain’s under 18 team before choosing to play for Argentina, and has since scored 4 goals in 5 games for the Argentina under 20 national team.

He also won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award at United last season, further emphasising the high esteem in which the club holds him.

Erik ten Hag is known to be a disciplinarian and requires professionalism from everyone within the club, this situation only shows that these methods are paying dividends.







