Confirmed XI: Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho to start against Aston Villa



Donny van de Beek has kept his place for Manchester United against Aston Villa this afternoon.

Despite a lacklustre performance against Real Sociedad in midweek, Bruno Fernandes’s absence through suspension means that Eric ten Hag will give his compatriot another chance against the struggling Midlands side.

There is also a start for wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues up front with Marcus Rashford operating, presumably, on the right wing.

This means that neither Jadon Sancho nor Antony have recovered in time for the game and are not included on the bench.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen continue their fine partnership in the deep midfield pivot.

In defence, it’s business as usual, with David de Gea behind Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Erik makes one change from Thursday's win in Spain, with @MarcusRashford coming in for the suspended @B_Fernandes8.#MUFC || #AVLMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2022

Harry Maguire has to stay content with a place on the bench after his midweek exploits as a centre forward. Ronaldo has been made captain in his and Bruno’s absence.

There is good news on the injury front as Anthony Martial is fit enough to be included on the bench after missing several games.

They are joined on the bench by Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga and Shola Shoretire.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 2pm.







