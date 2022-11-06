Erik ten Hag slams lacklustre Manchester United in 3-1 drubbing to Aston Villa



Erik ten Hag was livid with his team’s performance in their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Manchester United were sloppy in the first 20 minutes of each half and were punished for it.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag explained what went wrong:

🗣️ “Players have to take the responsibility to be ready.” Erik ten Hag refused to blame the congested fixture list as the reason why his side lost 3-1 to Aston Villa today. pic.twitter.com/neAqAE7Uuv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2022

“The result is clear, it never lies.”

“In football, you always get your own earnings. Today we were not good enough.”

“After a long time this has happened, I said it was up to us.”

“We didn’t keep the ball, we didn’t get the right organisation, didn’t follow the rules and lost battles.”

“We lose the game start of the first half and second half, that is unacceptable.

“They looked fresher, more ready.”

United looked tired and lethargic throughout the game.

Ten Hag missed Bruno Fernandes‘ aggression in the midfield, with Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen being too passive.

The Dutch coach will be hoping that his side can bounce back quickly.

On paper, United have a good run of fixtures till the start of the new year and they should take maximum points.

The return of Anthony Martial would be a huge boost to the side which is lacking goals.

Fans will want Antony and Jadon Sancho to return to full fitness as soon as possible. United’s substitute wing options are nowhere near good enough.