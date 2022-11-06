Erik ten Hag’s ruthless disciplinarian nature given credit for Alejandro Garnacho’s transformation



Alejandro Garnacho is slowly becoming the most fashionable name coming out of Old Trafford.

The youngster has in recent weeks made significant strides, making the giant step from an academy prospect to a first-team starter.

Garnacho started his second game in a row in the Europa League against Real Sociedad, and scored United’s only goal, with a powerful shot in the roof of the Sociedad net that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

However, it has not been an all-smooth transition for Garnacho, who has had to wait for his chance under Erik ten Hag.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the Argentine’s emergence into the spotlight was effectively delayed by the United boss who was not pleased with his attitude while the team was on tour during pre-season.

Garnacho was on two occasions late to team meetings. This coupled with the revelation that he used to train with his shoelaces untied seemingly infuriated Ten Hag who wasted no time disciplining the player to teach a harsh lesson.

Samuel Luckhurst reports, “Following his tour transgressions, insiders say there has been “a real change in attitude” from Garnacho and he is now among the first arrivals for training at Carrington. Garnacho reported for pre-season earlier than expected.”

“He was entitled to a three-week vacation after representing Argentina Under-20s in the Toulon Tournament. Garnacho was driven into Carrington 17 days later, having requested his return date be brought forward so he could impress Ten Hag.”

It now looks like Ten Hag has taken the 19-year-old’s redemptive gesture to heart and the player is now reaping the fruits of his hard work.

So loved is Garnacho by the Old Trafford faithful that against Sociedad, there were chants of “Viva Garnacho” and “Ar-gen-ti-na!” These acts of affection were initially the sole premise of Lisandro Martinez who has become a cult hero among the United fanbase.

Lukchurst indicates in his report that Martinez has taken his young Argentinian compatriot under his wing in a big-brother-like manner and is extremely protective of the academy product.

It is thought that Martinez is hell-bent on transmitting his monster mentality to the talented Garnacho and moulding him into one of the best in the world.

Garnacho was recruited in the summer of 2020 along with Marc Jurado and Alvaro Fernandez. They are affectionately called the “Brexit babes” within Carrington in reference to the last window the club was able to sign teenagers before the UK withdrew from the European Union.

Hopefully, Garnacho continues to develop and becomes a mainstay within the first team this season. He more than has the ability to achieve this feat.

