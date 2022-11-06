Facundo Pellistri is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo



It has been a huge improvement so far for Manchester United under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag as compared to last season’s dismal displays.

Currently, the Red Devils are only three points behind third while they have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

United are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run, a far cry from last season’s calamitous performances which saw the side finish sixth.

CR7’s struggles this season

While the team has progressed on the pitch, last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo has found it hard to replicate his previous season’s form.

The Portuguese was the top scorer, hitting 24 goals during the course of the season in all competitions. This season he has managed three goals in 15 appearances.

And that has led to a lot of criticism, with many pointing out the need for the 20-time English champions to replace him with an elite goalscorer.

Off-field controversy has not helped matters. especially after he had refused to come on as a substitute during United’s emphatic win over Tottenham Hotspur.

🎙🇺🇾 Pellistri on Ronaldo: "He's always one of the first in and one of the last out. You always hear those things, but I can confirm that. He's also very human. He asked me about my injury . He's amazing as a person." pic.twitter.com/JaTdj1iXW4 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) November 4, 2022

The Portugal international might not be looked at in the same light from the outside, but many members of the United team have come out in support of him.

The latest to do so is Facundo Pellistri. The Uruguayan is yet to make his first team debut but has been a regular feature on the United bench in the past month ever since he recovered from his ankle injury.

And the Uruguay international mentioned that the 37-year-old is one of the most “humane” individuals he has seen, which has surprised him considering what all he has achieved in the game.

“He’s also ‘very human’, even though he’s one of the biggest stars in football and in the world, he’s always attentive to everything.

“He always greets me and asks me about my injury, as a person he is incredible, as a player we already know what he is, Pellistri told he told ESPN.

Ronaldo’s latest fan

The former Penarold youngster also revealed that Ronaldo was worthy of admiration because of his dedication even at this stage of his career.

“What struck me most about Cristiano Ronaldo? Already when I saw him, I was impressed by him.

“But yes, he is always one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave, you always hear those things, but with him I confirmed it.”

Fans will be hoping that Ronaldo’s influence can rub off on the next generation, especially his will to improve and his winning mentality.



