Gerard Pique’s retirement hands Man United golden chance to sign Frenkie de Jong in January



Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

It is widely known that Erik ten Hag was hell-bent on a reunion with his former star player at Old Trafford, but a move in the summer failed to get over the line.

De Jong repeatedly snubbed United. This coinccided with a dispute over his wages, which meant that a transfer became nearly impossible.

However, Ten Hag has not wavered in his resolution to acquire De Jong and still sees him as a crucial component in his United rebuild.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils may get another golden opportunity to finally get their man as early as January.

This comes in the form of ex-United defenderGerard Pique’s retirement.

The Mirror reports, “Barca are intent on signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva in January, as Pique’s departure will free up vital cash reserves.

“News of a potential deal will be music to Ten Hag’s ears, as United’s cross-city foes would be losing a key player while his club’s chances of signing De Jong increase.”

United fans will be more pleased by the fact that Pep Guardiola’s side are at the moment not interested in De Jong, and so the 20-time English champions could potentially have a free run at the Netherlands international.

As per a report from a few weeks ago, De Jong is disgusted by his situation at Camp Nou with regard to his playing minutes.

Barca boss Xavi has shown a preference for deploying Gavi and Pedri ahead of Sergio Busquets instead of De Jong.

The 25-year-old featured for the Catalan giants yesterday night in a 2-0 win against Almeria.

Beyond scoring Barca’s second, De Jong was also named the man of the match.

Frenkie de Jong has been crowned Man of the Match! 🇳🇱🌟 pic.twitter.com/qeBfX9tWNQ — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 5, 2022

Maybe this time United will have more luck in their pursuit of the club’s primary target.

