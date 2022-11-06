Lisandro Martinez posts outstanding stats in shocking Aston Villa defeat



Manchester United fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa, in what was an awful performance from most of Erik ten Hag’s players.

Villa got the win courtesy of goals from Leon Bailly, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey.

United’s goal was an own goal from Ramsey when he deflected a Luke Shaw volley that looked to be destined to go wide.

United mustered 58% of the ball to Villa’s 42%.

The Red Devils registered eight shots, with only three being on target. Two of these came in the opening 45 minutes.

In comparison, Unai Emery’s men had six shots with four testing David de Gea.

The winners of the day made 394 passes with a success rate of 82%.

United on the other hand had a pass accuracy of 84% out of the 529 passes they made.

They were poor performers all across the pitch, but one who can hold his head high after the shocking defeat is Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine recovered well after a few early mishaps, with his valuable contributions helping to keep the score respectable.

Martinez made two crucial clearances in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

The defender also made a similar number of interceptions.

The 24-year-old, quickly becoming a cult hero at the Theatre of Dreams had three tackles to his name, in his marshalling of Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailly.

Martinez won 3/7 ground duels and 100% of his contests in the air.

Impressively, the player had 102 touches of the ball and a pass accuracy of 89% – his technical brilliance was on show again in the Villa defeat.

Finally, Martinez successfully pinged seven long balls.

It’s pleasing that even on a horrific day, Martinez can still find it within himself to have an outstanding performance.

