Manchester United could get another chance to sign ‘good fit’ Enzo Fernandez in the summer



Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez would be ‘a good fit’ for Manchester United. While the talented playmaker only just transferred to Benfica during the summer, he could be available to join United at the end of the season.

A promising talent

Journalist Sofia Oliveira believes the star has developed into one of the most complete players in Portugal (via The Sports Witness).

This summer, the 21-year-old Fernández joined Benfica from River Plate for €12m.

Before his move to Portugal, the sought-after star had honed his skills in River Plate’s youth sides for two years before securing his spot in the first team.

Europe’s top clubs have long been watching over the youngster who was touted as the ‘next best thing’ to come out of Argentina.

Already boasting a gifted Argentinian contingent, past and present, Manchester United was among those keen to secure the starlet’s signature.

According to reports, the Red Devils had been anything but bashful about making their intentions known. Some reports claimed that United had gone as far as declaring they could ‘easily’ beat fellow suitors to the punch.

That never materialised. Instead, the budding star moved to Portugal with Benfica. At Benfica, he has applied his trade in the league and Champions League. With 21 games under his belt, he has managed three goals and four assists for the Portuguese outfit.

An opportunity to add squad depth

His performances this season have seen him again linked with the likes of Manchester United. Journalist Oliviera sang Fernandez’s praises, claiming he would do well in Erik ten Hag’s side.

“Enzo Fernández was a good fit for Manchester United,” she told CNN Portugal, relayed by TeamTalk.

“Fernandez is one of the most complete players that have passed through Portugal in recent years. We are looking at a midfielder who can arrive in the box and shoot but is also very competent from the defensive point.

“He runs a lot and can also make a difference from set pieces. That’s not so accurate yet, but he also has this ability. He is a very complete midfielder, and Argentina will have a world-class player on their hands if everything goes well.

“He will probably be in the market at the end of the season. There is a list of players that will have more value at Benfica by then and will have more difficulties in holding on to them.”