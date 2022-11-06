Marcos Llorente: Manchester United eye €40 million January deal for Spanish midfielder

Manchester United are said to be interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish giants are looking to cut their costs and could hear offers in the region of €40 million.

The failure to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages has cost them €30 million.

Llorente is not a player they would be eager to sell but might consider offers.

United are one of the many clubs keen on a deal.

The 27 year old is one of the most versatile midfielders out there and could be a useful option for the squad.

Llorente bagged 12 goals and 13 assists from an advanced role last season.

His unique vision and tackling ability would make him a good option to play the number 8 role.

Baring Christian Eriksen, United lack technical midfielders.

Erik ten Hag’s possession-based style of play requires highly skilled players who can keep hold of the ball.

The United boss might consider a deal for Llorente in January.

Liverpool are also reportedly interested in the player, with Jurgen Klopp adamant about reinforcing his midfield options.



