Match report: Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United

Manchester United have lost on the road in the Premier League to Aston Villa.

United had a poor start to the match as after eight minutes in, they found themselves behind. after Victor Lindelof was stranded upfield, Leon Bailey made a good run and managed to slot it into the bottom corner past de Gea.

Three minutes later, Villa found the goal again from a set piece. A free kick was given away just outside the penalty area and Digne fired a rocket into the top corner.

Villa were all over United, who lacked shape and ambition going forward.

United did slowly grow into the game, though and Luke Shaw delivered some good balls into the box but the Villa keeper was alert to the danger.

Villa maintained a high line meaning whenever United did push forward, they kept getting caught offside.

United enjoyed a good spell of possession which resulted in two very good chances for the Reds.

Garnacho, who has been superb in Europe recently, had a great strike but it was kept out by Martinez.

Moments later and captain, Cristiano Ronaldo had a header saved by the keeper.

Just before half time and Luke Shaw got United back into the game. His shot from the edge of the box took a deflection to take it out of reach of Martinez and into the back of the net. It went down as a Ramsey own goal.

It was not United’s day though, Less than five minutes into the second half and Villa restored their two goal lead as Ramsey ran onto Watkins pass and smashed it past de Gea.

United’s defenders just stood and watched it fly past them after they’d been sliced wide open by Villa.

Garnacho looked like United’s best chance of clawing back into the game as he continued to make runs and get into good positions.

With half an hour left to play and Garnacho on the attack, Ronaldo got into a tussle in the box. He was booked for the affray and VAR checked whether it was deserving of further punishment.

72 minutes in and United had a free kick, central to the goal, just outside the box but Ronaldo stepped up and smashed it at the wall.

United just couldn’t find a way back into this.

The Reds looked tired and didn’t seem to be playing well as a team, they couldn’t find the link up play they needed to infiltrate Villa’s defence.

Team: de Gea, Lindelof, Martinez, Ronaldo, Rashford, Eriksen, Casemiro, Dalot, Shaw (Malacia 65), Van de Beek (Martial 65), Garnacho (Elanga 65)