Player ratings: Aston Villa 3-1 Man United



An exhausted-looking Manchester United side lost 3-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 4 – Very poor for the first goal and a bit flat-footed for the second.

Diogo Dalot 7 – United’s best player today, although that’s not saying much. but why didn’t he shoot after that fantastic Casemiro pass?

Victor Lindelof 4.5 – Got caught upfield for the first goal and looked jittery after that.

Lisandro Martinez 5.5 – Beaten for pace a couple of times and gace the ball away for the third goal.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – Looked a bit off the pace until the goal, for which he must get some credit despite the massive deflection. Sloppy at times.

Casemiro 6 – Sprayed some lovely passes around, but was maybe missing in action for all the goals.

Christian Eriksen 6 – Subdued game by his standards.

Marcus Rashford 5 – what’s so hard about playing on the right?

Donny van de Beek 3 – Pip Donaghy, David McCallum, Claude Rains … Donny van de Beek.

Alejandro Garnacho 6.5 – Tried and did OK, but seemed to lack confidence to go it alone and laid it off too often.

Cristiano Ronaldo 4 – Another sitter missed, more horrible rugby conversions … sad to see.

Substitutes

Tyrell Malacia 5.5 – Looked wobbly.

Anthony Martial 6 – Did nothing of importance.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Little influence.