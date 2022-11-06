Rumoured lineup: Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho to start against Aston Villa



Manchester United are set to kick off against Aston Villa in slightly more than an hour.

United will look to get back to winning ways after a hard-fought 1-0 win against West Ham in the team’s last Premier League outing.

Erik ten Hag is set to be faced with a selection dilemma, with injuries to Anthony Martial and Antony.

Jadon Sancho is ill and it’s unknown whether he will play a part against Aston Villa.

The other issue is that Bruno Fernandes is not available for selection as he picked up a booking against West Ham that effectively ruled him out for the game today.

According to a relatively reliable source on Twitter who has gotten it right on a number of occasions before, there will be a few surprise inclusions in the starting XI.

Alejandro Garnacho is set to start after his heroics against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Should this come to pass, this would be a huge vote of confidence by Ten Hag on the highly-talented youngster.

Garnacho will play in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford comes into the starting eleven after he was left out and had to do with a place on the bench against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

To fix Fernandes’ missing in action, Ten Hag will resort to Donny van de Beek as a solution.

The Dutchman was not very impactful against Sociedad and will get another chance to impress against Villa.

It is likely that Van de Beek will play just in front of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the middle of the park.

