Angel Gomes says he’d like to return to Old Trafford

Former Manchester United player Angel Gomes has said he “would love to come back” to United.

The revelation came during an interview with French outlet L’Equipe.

Gomes, who had been a part of United’s academy set-up since he was six years old, left the club in 2020 and now plays for Lille.

Gomes was one of United’s most valued members of the youth set-up, winning the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in 2016/17.

It was Jose Mourinho who gave Gomes his senior debut when he was just 16 years old and he went on to make 10 appearances for the club.

Despite being predicted to have a big future at Old Trafford, he left for France on a free transfer.

Talking of his decision to leave, the youngster said, “It was a very difficult decision. In my heart, I wanted to leave, in my head I was thinking of staying.”

He continued, “I had to follow my heart. I felt that I needed to take another step in my career.”

“I felt that, had I stayed, there wouldn’t be a lot of opportunities for me. Luis Campos and Lille spoke about their project and I believed in it even more.”

Upon his arrival, Gomes went out on loan to Boavista but after an impressive season he returned to Lille where he is thriving.

However, Gomes has not given up on the idea of playing for United again saying, “Do I imagine myself coming back one day? Obviously, it’s home.”

He continued, “I would love to come back. But you never know in football. I just have to keep my feet on the ground, and keep playing, making the most of it. I can’t predict what will happen in the future.”

So far, he has made 13 appearances for Lille this season, scoring once.