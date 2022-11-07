Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey slams officials for shameful handling of Lisandro Martinez incident



Manchester United fell to a devastating 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa yesterday.

A lacklustre United performance saw the team’s defensive lapses ruthlessly punished by Villa, courtesy of goals from Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey.

Villa’s most dangerous player was Bailey. The winger was a constant thorn in the side of the United defence who found it hard to contend with his tricky feet and pace.

The Jamaican, despite his heroics yesterday, took to Twitter to slam the game’s match officials for their handling of an incident with Lisandro Martinez.

At one point during the game, Bailey found himself close to the corner flag with Martinez who was shielding the ball from him in order to let it roll out of play for a goal kick.

Bailey found himself on the wrong end of Martinez’s physicality and was seemingly hurt in the confrontation. He lay writhing on the floor in pain before he was checked on by his club’s medical staff.

Bailey took to Twitter to address the incident. He pulled no punches in his blasting of the referees.

He said, “Very disappointed in the referees today, I couldn’t breathe for a second after getting elbowed twice in my rib.

“The linesman went on to say I shouldn’t be saying anything because I was doing just the same thing to Martinez.”

He finished off by saying in his statement, “Sometimes I don’t understand why we got VAR. SMH [shake my head].”

Thankfully, it was nothing serious and Bailey was deemed fit enough to continue.

United must now cast the Villa defeat into distant memory and look to exact revenge in the EFL where they will get a chance at redemption against Unai Emery’s men.

