Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting wants a “fat contract” as Man United eye the Bayern Munich striker



Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

A few days ago a report emerged that indicated the Red Devils may look to the Cameroonian as a possible solution to their striker dilemma.

It is an open secret that Erik ten Hag is firmly in the hunt for a world-class goalscorer to lead the line for his team. Cristiano Ronaldo has so far been unable to bear this responsibility.

Injuries to Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, who was restored to the side in the defeat against Aston Villa, have also meant that the United boss’ attacking department was reduced to bare bones.

A new report from a reliable German news outlet, BILD via SportWitness relays that United’s interest in Choupo-Moting is not far-fetched and there could be some truth in the links.

“Erik ten Hag could turn to Choupo-Moting, who does know English football from a spell at Stoke City, to add experience and depth to his squad, with his current forward situation a bit thin.”

“The player and his agent, Roger Wittmann, ‘want to take their time with contract talks and first wait for the World Cup’, where the Bayern star will represent Cameroon.”

“In addition to Manchester United, other top clubs have also expressed an interest, according to their own information.”

Something that may boost the 20-time English champions’ chances of beating other clubs to the Bayern Munich striker is the fact that it is said he and his entourage want a “fat contract” as he nears the end of his career, even if it’s on a short-term basis.

It is thought that United are the club best poised to offer this to the 33-year-old.

Choupo-Moting has been in electric this form for the Bundesliga champions, where he is ensuring the departed Robert Lewandowski is not being missed.

The Cameroonian currently has 10 goals and three assists in 14 appearances for Bayern Munich this campaign. It remains to be seen whether United follow up their interest in the player who has made his devious intentions known, and also how the United faithful will react to the signing of another striker, well into his thirties and on a fat salary.

