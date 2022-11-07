Ethan Williams in sensational form for Manchester United’s Under 18s



With Alejandro Garnacho making waves in Manchester United’s first team, the Carrington conveyor belt looks set to deliver another prodigious talent in the form of Ethan Williams.

The wide forward has been in electric form for the Under 18s this season and has scored four goals in his last four matches.

That includes a brace in a tightly contested 3-3 draw against rivals Arsenal, in a match that showed off Williams’ talents.

Quick and decisive, the youngster Is equally comfortable with either foot. His goals against the Gunners highlighted that talent.

His first was a rifled half volley with his left foot which found the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The second was a right-footed instinctive finish from a driven cross, as Williams demonstrated his agility to carve out a narrow opening at the near post.

Williams has become a key player for the Under 18s despite still being just 16 years of age and has every chance of making an appearance or two for the Under 21s before the season is out.

He will most certainly be central to Man United’s defence of their FA Youth Cup trophy this season, with Garnacho having starred in the Red Devils’ 2022 win.

The next week will be a big one for Williams, as he looks to continue his stellar form against Manchester City on Saturday two days before celebrating in seventeenth birthday.

While there are no sure things in youth level football, Williams appears to have a number of attributes that could see him feature for United’s first team sooner rather than later.

He has exceeded expectations at every level of his burgeoning career thus far and has the versatility to find a way into the United attack at some point in the future.

Alejandro Garnacho may be the talk of Old Trafford right now, but it may not be long before Ethan Williams gets his chance to make an impression.

