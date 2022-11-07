Fabrizio Romano: Man United in the running for Cody Gakpo and Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United will want to put Sunday’s match against Aston Villa behind them. Instead, Erik ten Hag and the United faithful will want to turn their attention to January’s transfer window and adding depth to the squad.

High on the priority list will be the injection of new talent in the Red Devils’ midfield and attack.

The race to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s plummeting reputation (and output) at United, a replacement will be top of the agenda for Ten Hag.

The Portuguese star has also cut a frustrated figure, initially struggling to get into the starting 11 and then battling to find the back of the net. There have been various occasions where Ronaldo has been at odds with the Dutchman.

A player who has been identified as a potential solution for the failing United attack is Benjamin Sesko.

The 19-year-old Slovenian attacker is nearly half of Ronaldo’s age.

Sesko, with youth on his side, is finding his form in top-flight football. On the other hand, the Portuguese legend is arguably in his decline.

Romano is not confident of the information being spun by the rumour mill.

Sesko had signed for RB Leipzig last summer with the deal to be finalised in 2023, so he believes the attacker will be heading to the German outfit.

Romano said, “Man United have been tracking him for a long time; this is not new – last summer Man United and Chelsea were interested, but he’s going to Leipzig,” the Italian wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Recent reports had suggested that the striker could leave Leipzig without even kicking a ball.

More of a sure thing

According to the Italian, United also have stakes in the race for Cody Gakpo‘s signature.

The winger recently became only the third player to have won the Eredivisie Player of the Month award in a row.

Romano confirmed that United held considerable interest in Gakpo, “one of Europe’s top talents”, before making Antony their top priority.

The red side of Manchester is still invested in the star, whose value will be close to €50m. Given the Dutch winger’s performances and development, the asking price could be a bargain.