Joao Felix and Dusan Vlahovic “not an issue” for Manchester United



Manchester United will not be signing Joao Felix or Dusan Vlahovic despite Erik ten Hag’s insistence that the squad are in dire need of attacking reinforcements.

The Red Devils have had to rely on the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga lately, while they have been without an in-form goalscorer all season.

Felix and Vlahovic have both been mooted as potential targets who could improve United’s prospects, be it as January signings or long-term solutions for next summer.

The Atletico Madrid forward appears to be at odds with Diego Simeone, prompting speculation that a January move could be on the cards.

Vlahovic, meanwhile, has been reported to be seen as a striker capable of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal output.

However according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, neither are being seriously considered by the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

Earlier, he tweeted:

“Been told that Vlahovic AND Joao Felix are not an issue at Manchester United. They are no transfer targets for the club.”

While either player would almost certainly improve Ten Hag’s squad, it is likely that neither would represent good value for money.

Joao Felix was signed by Atletico for around €127m three years ago and – dispute with the management or not – the La Liga giants would likely want to recoup a large portion of that fee for the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile Vlahovic was only signed by Juventus at the start of 2022 for €82m.

While the striker has been suffering from injury lately, when fit he remains their most dangerous attacker and any deal would come at a steep cost.

Manchester United are on the lookout for a right back, are likely to want a midfielder, and possibly also a proactive goalkeeper, in addition to bolstering their attack.

The money Felix and Vlahovic would cost would likely prohibit United from managing even half the rebuild needed.

Fans will hope that United are working on more strategically appropriate targets as the club looks to retool the squad to Ten Hag’s needs.

