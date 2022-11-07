Loanwatch: Hannibal Mejbri impresses for Birmingham City against Stoke City



Some of Manchester United’s loanees were in action for their temporary employers over the weekend across the Premier League, Championship and even abroad.

Here is how some of United’s stars performed for their sides.

Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal was on show for Birmingham City in a victory against Stoke City.

The United academy graduate had an incredibly impressive performance and is enjoying an extremely fruitful loan spell in the Championship.

Mejbri won 100% of his tackles and completed 100% of his dribbles.

The 19-year-old registered 33 touches of the ball and won an immense 4/5 of the ground duels he attempted against Stoke.

The Tunisian made two crucial interceptions and completed a similar number of crosses.

Mejbri was also instrumental going forward. He had one key pass, made one big chance and capped his showing with an assist.

Hannibal’s game by numbers vs. Stoke: 100% tackles won

100% dribbles completed

33 touches

4/5 ground duels won

2 interceptions

2 crosses completed

1 key pass

1 big chance created

1 assist Wonderkid. 💫 pic.twitter.com/SRl9qf8ayX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 5, 2022

Telles played for 45 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw in La Liga against Real Betis.

The Brazilian had 35 touches of the ball and had an 88% pass success rate to his name.

Telles, in the limited time he was on the pitch, contributed three passes to Sevilla’s offensive play.

The United loanee also created one big chance and successfully delivered 4/7 crosses from his favoured left flank.

Telles vs Real Betis: 45 mins played

7.1 @SofascoreINT rating

0 x dribb past

35 touches

88% pass acc

3 key passes

4/7 crosses

1 big chance created

0/2 ground duels

1/2 aerial duels

6 poss lost

2 fouls#mufc #loanwatch — RedReveal (@RedReveal) November 6, 2022

Diallo has had a kind of resurgence after a slow start to life with the Black Cats. This has been evidenced by the amount of fan adoration and affection the player has been receiving from Sunderland fans.

The 20-year-old played a part as Sunderland fell to a 1-0 defeat vs Cardiff City.

Diallo had 71 touches of the ball and mustered an admirable 86.5% accuracy. Out of his passes, there was one key pass.

The Ivorian completed 100% of his long balls and had just one shot on target.

The youngster completed a paltry two of the seven dribbles he attempted. He also lost six out of his ten ground duels and lost possession fifteen times.

Diallo won 100% of his aerial duels and made three interceptions.

Amad vs Cardiff: 6.9 @SofascoreINT rating

71 touches

86.5% pass acc

1 key pass

0/1 cross

2/2 long balls

1 shot on target

1 off target

2/7 dribb attempts

4/10 ground duels

1/1 aerial duel

15 poss lost

1 foul

2 x fouled

1 offside

3 interceptions#mufc #loanwatch — RedReveal (@RedReveal) November 5, 2022

Ethan Laird

Laird played 89 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Brom.

The right-back made one clearance and as many interceptions.

Laird, in a supreme show of his defensive prowess, made three tackles and made sure he was not dribbled past even once by West Brom’s players.

The 21-year-old had for 78 touches of the ball and a 70.8% pass accuracy for Micheal Beale’s side.

Laird also won 7/11 ground duels.

Something that the player will look to improve on is his dribbling and crossing. He failed to register anything successfully under these metrics.

Laird vs WBA: 89 mins played

6.6 @SofascoreINT rating

1 clearance

1 interception

3 tackles

0 x dribb past

57 touches

70.8% pass acc

0/5 crosses

2/3 long balls

7/11 ground duels

21 poss lost

4 x fouled

0/4 dribb attempts#mufc #loanwatch — RedReveal (@RedReveal) November 5, 2022

Henderson was in goal for Nottingham Forest in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Brentford.

The Englishman conceded a penalty and made no save.

He had 34 touches of the ball and a 46.9% pass accuracy. Henderson also completed 9/26 long balls.

Henderson vs Brentford: 5.5 @SofascoreINT rating

2 goals conceded

1 penalty conceded

0 saves

34 touches

46.9% pass acc

9/26 long balls

0/1 ground duel

1 foul#mufc #loanwatch — RedReveal (@RedReveal) November 5, 2022

It will be interesting to see whether Henderson’s performances for Forest guarantee him a spot on Gareth Southate’s squad ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

