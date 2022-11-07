Malo Gusto: Manchester United consider January deal for Olympique Lyonnais right back

Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Olympique Lyonnais right back Malo Gusto.

According to 90 min football (via Sports Illustrated), United could push to sign the 19 year old this January.

Gusto is one of the most exciting young full backs in the world, attracting interest from plenty of clubs.

The Frenchman is tactically intelligent and technically proficient.

In Peter Bosz’s side, he drifts inwards to act as a passing option in midfield.

Diogo Dalot plays a similar role for United under Erik ten Hag.

Gusto does need to improve his game in the final third, but at 19 years of age, he has plenty of time to develop.

Ten Hag mentioned the importance of having depth in the full back positions.

“A club like Man United need two good full-backs [on both sides] because we have a lot of games to cover.”

United could allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave in the next window, making space for another right back.

Gusto would be the ideal option if United do consider a new signing.

A deal for the 19 year old, however, will not be easy to complete as the player is admired by plenty of European clubs.

The club must act efficiently to get this deal over the line.