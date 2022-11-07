Manchester United draw FC Barcelona in the Europa League knockout playoff round



Manchester United have drawn FC Barcelona in the Europa League knockout playoff round.

United were entered into the playoff round after finishing second in their Europa League group.

It came down to the wire, with the Red Devils just one goal away from topping the group against Real Sociedad last week.

Unfortunately Erik ten Hag could not find a breakthrough, despite throwing everything at the La Liga side’s defence.

Despite winning 1-0 on the night, United’s failure to find the elusive second goal has added to what will be an already hectic schedule on the other side of the World Cup.

The playoff round will take place in February, with the first leg taking place on the 16th and the second on the 23rd.

The second match will be played at Old Trafford.

FC Barcelona are perhaps favourite to win the competition having dropped down from the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in their group.

The match will bring Frenkie de Jong and Erik ten Hag back together following the latter’s pursuit of the midfielder throughout the summer.

It will be interesting to see how the two greet each other when the two sides meet at Camp Nou.

United fans will certainly be looking forward to what could be the tie of the tournament.

Keeping Robert Lewandowski quiet will be no mean feat for the Red Devil’s defence as they aim to pull off an upset against the current La Liga leaders.

Man United have a poor record against Spanish teams in European competitions, but will be looking to put that to bed in what promises to be a mouthwatering tie.

