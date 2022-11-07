Manchester United make contact for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar



Manchester United have initiated contact for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

That is according to 90min reporter Graeme Bailey who claim that United have joined a host of top European clubs in the hunt for the highly-coveted defender.

Bailey reports that Inter are facing an uphill battle to keep their star centre-back as Premier League clubs look to lure him.

As per Bailey, “90min has been told that Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all huge admirers of Skriniar and have been in contact with his representatives in recent weeks to assess the situation.

“Inter are ‘worried’ by the emerging interest from the Premier League.

“PSG remain very interested in Skriniar and there is no doubt the contract on offer in the French capital would surpass anything on offer in Milan.”

The interest in Skriniar is fuelled by the fact that he will become a free agent at the end of the current season.

This means that the 27-year-could sign a pre-agreement with any club as early as January before he officially becomes a free agent.

The Nerazzurri are hopeful of keeping the Slovakian superstar and are locked in negotiations with his entourage over fresh terms.

These sentiments were echoed by Inter CEO Beppe Marotta who reiterated his club’s commitment to arriving at an agreement with Skriniar before his contract expires.

Marotta seemed bullish that this could be achieved before November 13th.

But should a player of Skriniar’s calibre become available, United should look to be in the fight for his services.

