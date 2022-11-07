Manchester United stars feature heavily in Brazil’s Qatar World Cup squad



Manchester United will be heavily represented in the Brazil squad that will be heading to Qatar in just a few days.

Brazil are seen as one of the strongest contenders to lift world football’s most-coveted trophy along with teams such as Argentina, France, England and Portugal.

The proud footballing nation boasts of five World Cup titles and are firmly in the hunt for a sixth.

Brazil’s optimism is driven by their star-studded attack that consists of the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Antony.

Along with Antony, there will be three other United stars on the plane heading to Qatar.

Brazil head coach Tite has named Alex Telles, Fred, and Casemiro in his squad on top of Antony.

Palpite dos 26 do Brasil no Qatar: Alisson

Ederson

Weverton

Danilo

Dani Alves

Alex Sandro

Alex Telles

Thiago Silva

Marquinhos

Militão

Bremer

Casemiro

Fabinho

Fred

Bruno Guimarães

Paquetá

Everton Ribeiro

Neymar

Vini Jr

Raphinha

Antony

Rodrygo

Jesus

Richarlison

Pedro

Firmino — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) November 7, 2022

Antony’s involvement suggests his injury is not as serious as feared and it is likely he will be fit enough to play a part in his national team’s conquest in the competition.

Fred and Casemiro, who have not played together too many times for the Red Devils, will be a force to be reckoned with in Seleção colours.

It is likely that Casemiro will slot in his preferred central-defensive midfield position, allowing Fred the freedom to venture higher up the pitch and lend a hand in attacking phases of play.

Telles, who is currently on loan at Spanish club Sevilla, will undoubtedly be pleased with his inclusion.

After leaving the Theatre of Dreams for La Liga in search of first-team minutes, the defender admitted that his decision was motivated by a desire to feature for his national side in Qatar.

Since his move, Telles has cemented his status as a prominent member of the Sevilla squad and is a guaranteed starter for them.

Hopefully, United’s boys can contribute in a big way and give themselves the best possible chance to become world champions.

