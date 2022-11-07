Xavi unhappy with Manchester United draw in the UEFA Europa League



Xavi is not pleased with his side drawing Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32.

Manchester United will play FC Barcelona over two legs in a playoff tie to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Failure to top the group means United have to play this extra tie against UCL dropouts Barca.

Xavi shared his views on the draw:

“It is the most difficult opponent once again.”

“But we will look forward to it. They are a historic side, they have grown a lot with Ten Hag, they have great players.”

“It’s the worst draw we could have got. Once again. No luck.”

It is set up to be a blockbuster clash with two European heavyweights in a similar position.

Barca are a team looking to find their identity under Xavi.

Despite good league performances, the Catalan giants have struggled in the Champions League and have hence dropped into the 2nd tier competition.

Erik ten Hag has improved aspects of Man United, but this is still the beginning.

The Red Devils have glaring weaknesses in attack and midfield, which will take some time to solve.

It could turn out to be a close contest and a fascinating watch for the neutrals.