Antony posts wonderful reaction to Brazilian National Team news



Manchester United winger Antony has been called up for the Brazilian National Team for the Qatar World Cup.

The squad was announced earlier today, and the forward posted a heart-warming reaction video on twitter in response, along with the message:

“For you!!! Thank you, God!!

“Thank you everyone… friends, family, mom, dad, brothers!! Love you!!! Too much emotion!!”

(Translated by Twitter)

Por vocês!!! Obrigado, meu Deus!! Obrigado todo mundo… amigos, família, mãe, pai, irmãos!! Amo vocês!!! Emoção demais!! 🇧🇷🇶🇦 @CBF_Futebol pic.twitter.com/Da6aJkkoDx — Antony Santos (@antony00) November 7, 2022

The video captures the moment that Antony was announced as being part of the squad.

He and his family erupt from the edge of their seats to celebrate in emphatic fashion.

After a good old fashion jump-up-and-down-while-spinning session, hugs are exchanged as a corgi yaps with excitement.

Antony has been integral to Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United since his £85m move from Ajax in the summer.

He recently secured the Premier League goal of the month award for his sensational strike against Manchester City.

Antony will be hoping for similar moments of quality in Qatar, where he will link up with the likes of Neymar and Vinicius Junior in Brazil’s star-studded side.

He will be joined by United teammates Casemiro and Fred, as well as on-loan Alex Telles.

The Selecao will certainly be well worth watching for Manchester United fans over the next few weeks.

