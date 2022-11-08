Brazil’s team doctor gives update on Manchester United’s Antony



Antony is still injured and may not be available for Manchester United’s last Premier League fixture before the World Cup.

The Red Devils face Fulham on Sunday and will be determined to end this section of the season with a good result.

But according to the Brazilian National Team’s doctor Rodrigo Lasmar (via Goal), Antony is still training on his own as he looks to regain fitness.

“Antony had a small problem in the flexor muscles of the right hip, he is in the recovery process,” he said.

“We’re in contact with the player, with the medical department. He’s in a recovery phase.”

With United short on attacking options, Erik ten Hag will hope that his big summer signing completes his recovery in time for Sunday’s clash.

But Lasmar’s comments suggest that Antony may be out for the week.

“We have time for him to recover in time to be with us. This week is important, we are talking day by day. This final phase is important.”

And with the winger having missed United’s last three matches due to injury, it is unlikely he will be back training with the group for any great length of time before the World Cup.

“A lot depends on this week,” said Lasmar.

“I spoke to him in the morning, he’s feeling better, it’s early. He hasn’t started training with the group yet, he’s in physical therapy.”

United may try to rush him back for their final game of the pre-tournament season, but with the prize of a World Cup on the horizon it may not be realistic to expect a 100% Antony to be available for their trip to Craven Cottage.

