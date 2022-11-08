Ella Toone picks up WSL Player of the Season award

Last night, Manchester United player Ella Toone was crowned the WSL Player of the Season at the 2022 Armstrong Projects Northwest Football Awards.

It was in recognition for her efforts across the 2021/22 league term for United and she beat six other footballers to claim the prize.

She scored seven goals for the club last season and logged a division-high eight assists.

Toone was also nominated for The Athletic’s Women’s Rising Star category but was pipped to the post by England team-mate Lauren Hemp.

Toone has now joined up with the Lionesses squad in preparation for their games against Japan and Norway later this week.

Collecting the award on her behalf was team-mate, Aoife Mannion said, “She’s a great player and a brilliant asset to our team.”

She continued, “Her career is going to go like a rocket now – It’s an honour to pick up this award for her.”

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho, who has been excelling in the past few games he’s played for the Reds, was nominated in the men’s category but was beaten by Anthony Gordon.

Cristiano Ronaldo lost out to Kevin De Bruyne for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Meanwhile, United’s head of football medicine and science, Dr Steve McNally, won the Fabrice Muamba Award for Outstanding Service to Football Medicine and Performance and the Manchester United Foundation’s Emma Fletcher, head of girls’ development, received the Unsung Hero Award.

The Inclusive Reds: Disability Football Provision was also picked as the winner of the Promoting Inclusion prize and the Reds’ Youth Cup final win over Nottingham Forest, in front of 67,492 fans at Old Trafford, was crowned as the Moment of the Season.

Toone is expected to be an integral part of the Lionesses squad who are bidding to win the World Cup next year.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Aston Villa match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!