Facundo Pellistri “determined” to force permanent transfer from Manchester United



Facundo Pellistri is “determined” to leave Manchester United during the upcoming January transfer window.

That is according to Spanish outlet AS, who claim that the Uruguayan is seeking a permanent exit rather than a loan move.

Pellistri has been unhappy with his lack of playing time under Erik ten Hag, having seen Alejandro Garnacho leapfrog him in the pecking order.

Despite injuries to Antony, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho, the 20-year-old has not been able to break into the team.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano last week, Man United are keen to seek loan opportunities for the winger.

Manchester United will look for loan opportunities for Facundo Pellistri in January. He's attracting interested from different countries/leagues, open to potential move in 2023. 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFC Man Utd invested almost €10m to sign Pellistri two years ago. pic.twitter.com/CkuCculpWO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2022

However this report suggests that Pellistri sees his long-term future away from Old Trafford and is keen to seek a new club.

It is claimed that whatever United’s wishes, the Uruguay star “does not seem to contemplate” the option of a loan move.

Despite not playing a single minute of Ten Hag this season, Pellistri is in line to represent Uruguay during the World Cup.

It appears that the youngster will wait until after the tournament to find a suitable club.

A good showing in Qatar could increase the terms he is able to ask for when negotiating with prospective clubs.

It could also increase the fee Manchester United could demand for the former Penarol winger.

The Red Devils paid around €8.5m to secure his services back in 2020 and should easily recoup that fee.

