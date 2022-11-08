Home » Facundo Pellistri “determined” to force permanent transfer from Manchester United

Facundo Pellistri “determined” to force permanent transfer from Manchester United

by David O'Neill
written by David O'Neill


Facundo Pellistri is “determined” to leave Manchester United during the upcoming January transfer window.

That is according to Spanish outlet AS, who claim that the Uruguayan is seeking a permanent exit rather than a loan move.

Pellistri has been unhappy with his lack of playing time under Erik ten Hag, having seen Alejandro Garnacho leapfrog him in the pecking order.

Despite injuries to Antony, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho, the 20-year-old has not been able to break into the team.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano last week, Man United are keen to seek loan opportunities for the winger.

However this report suggests that Pellistri sees his long-term future away from Old Trafford and is keen to seek a new club.

It is claimed that whatever United’s wishes, the Uruguay star “does not seem to contemplate” the option of a loan move.

Despite not playing a single minute of Ten Hag this season, Pellistri is in line to represent Uruguay during the World Cup.

It appears that the youngster will wait until after the tournament to find a suitable club.

A good showing in Qatar could increase the terms he is able to ask for when negotiating with prospective clubs.

It could also increase the fee Manchester United could demand for the former Penarol winger.

The Red Devils paid around €8.5m to secure his services back in 2020 and should easily recoup that fee.

Latest Top Stories...

Manchester United unlikely to revisit interest in Adrien...

Manchester United face battle to sign Lille forward...

Tier 1 journalist names two crucial hindrances to...

Liverpool set to rival Manchester United for the...

Joao Felix and Dusan Vlahovic “not an issue”...

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting wants a “fat contract” as...