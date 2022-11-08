Fred says Manchester United have one major advantage over Barcelona in Europa showdown



Manchester United have a mouth-watering fixture to look forward to after the World Cup when the Red Devils will clash against Barcelona.

United were yesterday drawn against the Spanish giants who failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The first leg will take place at Camp Nou on Thursday, February 16.

The Blaugrana will then travel to Old Trafford for a return fixture seven days later.

The tie will see the two biggest teams in Europe’s second-tier competition face off against each other, in what promises to be a thrilling head-to-head.

United midfielder Fred has said that his side has a major advantage over the Catalan club ahead of the game.

Fred spoke to club media and said that United’s amazing fanbase would elevate the team to rise and tower over Xavis’s men.

The Brazilian said, “We were drawn against Barcelona. It will be a great game, I’m sure we are ready for it. Players like playing in great fixtures like these ones and we are prepared for this game. God willing, we can qualify for the next round.”

“Our stadium always has a great atmosphere with the fans constantly behind us. We haven’t done as well in the last few seasons, but they have always been together with us, supporting the team.”

“I’m sure they will be here against Barcelona supporting us, they will give us strength to get the win. That’s why it’s so important to play in front of our fans and get a result here.”

Xavi himself hinted at United’s historical heritage as something that is likely to hurt his team and reiterated that he would have wished to avoid the 20-time English champions.

Hopefully, United can continue with their advancement under Erik ten Hag and make a meal out of their struggling historical rivals.







