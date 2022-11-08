Glazers are locked in secret negotiations to finally sell Manchester United



Manchester United’s greedy owners, the Glazer family are currently embroiled in talks that will see England’s biggest football club change hands.

This is according to an exclusive by CaughtOffside who report that as per British agent Haydn Dodge, the Glazers may finally be at the tail end of their rule at Old Trafford.

The Glazers are only speaking to US-based investment companies at the moment which means that if a sale does go through, the Red Devils may find themselves saddled with American owners again.

This latest revelation comes after fan fury over the Glazers’ parasitic administration of the 20-time English champions spilt over earlier in the year.

There were numerous protests, demonstrations and even boycotts with supporters not hiding their dissatisfaction with the family.

The Glazers have gained notoriety across English football for their gluttonous practice of prioritising personal profits at the expense of the team’s progress.

For many years, they have taken out massive dividends and have refused to invest money in the club’s infrastructure.

They have also burdened the club with heavy debt. This coupled with their involvement in the European Super League proved to be the breaking point for the Old Trafford faithful.

Dodge says on a potential United sale, “Even though those involved in a potential takeover are bound by non-disclosure agreements, talks are progressing behind the scenes.”

“Every penny will always be scrutinised and chastised due to their public nature. Old Trafford needs a revamp as well, so that’s a big problem and the owners know they are continually under the microscope.”

“There are talks taking place to sell the club with investment companies in the United States but, as usual, everyone involved has been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements. The Glazers’ valuation is just under £4 billion.”

It will be interesting to see how fans react to the prospect of other American owners.

Hopefully, the sale takes place and United can finally say goodbye to the Glazer family for good.







