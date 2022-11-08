Glen Johnson says England have a huge Harry Maguire problem



The Qatar World Cup starts in just a few days and when Gareth Southgate names his final squad on Thursday, it is expected there will be a few Manchester United stars.

One of these is likely to be Harry Maguire.

The English centre-back lost his place in the United team, with Erik ten Hag preferring a defensive partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Nevertheless, Southgate is a huge fan of the United skipper and has indicated he still heavily relies on the player who has barely put a foot wrong for England.

At times, Southgate’s staunch defence of Maguire has not gone well with England fans who do not share his point of view with regard to the United defender.

These same sentiments were echoed by former Liverpool man Glen Jonhson, who said that Maguire should not be joining up with the rest of the squad going to Qatar.

Johnson said that the Three Lions have a huge Maguire “problem” and must leave him out of the travelling party in favour of other stars.

Johnson said, via The Manchester Evening News, “As a neutral, I think if a player can’t get into his club team, then how can he be good enough for England?”

“That’s what I’d be thinking.”

“I know it’s United and they’ve got a good squad, but if Harry Maguire is classed as one of our best centre-halves and he can’t get into his club team, then I think we’ve got a problem.”

While Johnson may have raised a valid point, it is important to note that the 29-year-old has been largely faultless in an England shirt.

In the run-up to the Euros, he was sidelined with an injury but on his return, he was one of England’s best players and even got named in the team of the tournament, as he helped his country reach the final.







