Liverpool set to rival Manchester United for the signing of PSV’s Cody Gakpo



Manchester United will face stiff competition from bitter rivals Liverpool for the signing of PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo.

United have been widely tipped as Gakpo’s next destination when he inevitably leaves the Eredivisie giants.

Erik ten Hag was keen on the player over the summer but eventually settled on a reunion with Antony when a decision between the two players had to be made.

Nevertheless, the Dutch boss is said to have retained an interest in Gakpo, who he sees as a fitting component to his United rebuild.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have entered the race for the prolific goalscorer and view him as the missing piece to relaunching their bid to challenge Manchester City for top honours.

The Mirror reports, “Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing PSV winger Cody Gakpo – and the Dutch giants are willing to sell him to the Reds.”

“Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has identified Gakpo as a possible signing. Lijnders has a big say in the club’s transfer policy and scouted Luis Diaz.”

“Gakpo is reportedly viewed as someone who can fill Mane’s void.”

As per The Mirror, Liverpool could look to sign Gakpo as early as January.

Signing the Netherlands international at the turn of the year, it is thought, would prompt them to return to form at the business end of the season.

Gakpo has been in excellent form for PSV this season. The forward has contributed 13 goals and 17 assists to his side in 23 games for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side.

The player is valued at about £40m and has slightly more than three years on his contract.

It would be devastating if Liverpool beat United to Gakpo’s services. The club must act swiftly to prevent such an occurrence.

