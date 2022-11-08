Manchester United face battle to sign Lille forward Jonathan David



Manchester United have been linked with Jonathan David as they look to bolster their attacking options.

According to Dean Jones of GiveMeSport, the Red Devils could make a move for the Canadian after the Qatar World Cup.

The Lille forward has already scored nine goals this season, prompting interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Everton, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to be monitoring his situation, although United could hold the advantage over those clubs.

With a fee of over £40m mooted, David could represent good value as the club look to reinforce Erik ten Hag’s attacking options.

Man United have been without an in-form goalscorer this season with Anthony Martial struggling for fitness and Cristiano Ronaldo badly out of form.

Just last week, Ten Hag bemoaned his lack of options in offense as his side failed to score an important second goal against Real Sociedad.

David is a fine finisher with an abundance of talent and could bring something different to United’s attack.

At just 22 years of age, the Canada hitman also has plenty of room to grow.

He has already scored 22 goals for his country and will be looking to add to that tally in Qatar this month.

As one of the best up-and-coming strikers currently plying their trade in Europe, it will not be long before David is snapped up by a big club.

Whether or not that club ends up being Manchester United remains to be seen.

