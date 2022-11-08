Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand receives OBE for services to football and charity



Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has received an OBE for his outstanding services to football and charity.

Ferdinand received the recognition from Prince William at an award ceremony on Tuesday at Windsor Castle.

The United great was accompanied by his wife Kate and other members of his family including Julian, his father.

Ferdinand, best known for his sparkling Manchester United career during which he won almost every trophy, has contributed massively to noble causes off the pitch.

The legendary defender has created thousands of opportunities for people from deprived backgrounds through his foundation.

On top of this, Ferdinand has been a champion for societal issues including racism, inclusion and equality, mental health and homophobia.

The 44-year-old was beaming with pride on his special day and expressed his gratitude at the award for his valuable contributions.

Ferdinand said, via The Mirror, “This is obviously different to a football award and the trophies that I’ve won. But this means a lot.”

He opened up about the people who inspire him to use his platform to make a difference.

The former professional named his parents, who he branded as “community-driven people.”

Ferdinand added, “I think it’s hugely important [to discuss the issues in society]. I think these different areas need to be focused on and highlighted for people to have improved lives and opportunities.

“That’s what my foundation has been mainly about – education for deprived children, from all different backgrounds, and then getting an opportunity after the education piece.”

Certainly, an incredible feat by Ferdinand who is a more than worthy recipient of the prestigious royal acknowledgement.







