Phil Neville rewarded at Inter Miami as Man United connection enjoys continued success



Inter Miami coach Phil Neville has been given a new contract by the clubs owner and his former team mate David Beckham, despite rumours that the he and the club would part ways.

The ex-Manchester United duo have played a major role in overseeing a third season playing in the MLS, but Neville was expected to leave after his current contract ran out at the end of the season.

And despite a relatively poor campaign, Daily Mail Sport reports that Neville has been rewarded with a one year extension to his existing deal.

Miami finished the season in a relatively disappointing sixth place, which was just enough to see them qualify for the league play-offs.

With high expectations at the Florida based franchise, Neville has improved their overall position, finishing higher than in the previous two seasons since their inaugural 2020 campaign.

And he came in for high praise from Inter Miami’s Sporting Director and Chief Soccer Officer Chris Henderson.

”We are excited to continue our partnership with Phil and build on the foundation put in place this year”, said Henderson.

And with the future of the former Lionesses coach secured, Miami have high hopes of adding some big name players to their squad for next season.

With the club coveting seven-time Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi, talks are said to have been ongoing for months between the parties.

With an ambitious $1billion stadium complex also in the pipeline, Beckham and his ownership group are striving to take the club to the very top.

And Neville himself has stressed that he believes the club are heading in the right direction. “It’s a great honour to stay at Inter Miami. I’ve always thought long-term, I’ve always thought that I want to be at this Club for a long time”, gushed the 45 year old.

“I think we’re in the early growth period of this Club, the early building process and I feel as if we’ve made great strides over the last two years, but by no means is the journey finished. In 2022 we finished sixth in the league, we got into playoffs. But that’s not success, that’s progression. The expectation is to win”, said the former United and Everton player.

And with the United and Class of 92 connection going strong state-side, the potential signing of Messi could see the Miami side create the biggest stir in MLS since Beckham himself arrived back in 2007.

