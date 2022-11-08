Rio Ferdinand blasts “no impact” Donny van de Beek after Aston Villa loss



Rio Ferdinand gave a scathing assessment of Donny van de Beek’s performance in Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Vibe with Five (quotes via The Mirror), the former defender blasted the Dutchman for his invisible showing at Villa Park.

“He just hasn’t been able to find rhythm, momentum, or form, in a Man United shirt. The performance we saw wasn’t anything different to what we’ve seen at United, no impact.”

The stats certainly support Ferdinand’s point of view, as Van de Beek failed to make any kind of impression in the game.

Ahead of Erik ten Hag’s appointment, it had been thought that the former Ajax midfielder would shine under his old boss.

It is a point that Ferdinand makes, saying “The manager knows him, the manager knows what he has got hidden under his bonnet and what he is capable of.

“He has not come anywhere near doing that while he’s been at Manchester United or in England for that matter. He hasn’t.”

Van de Beek played against Real Sociedad midweek before United’s weekend away trip and his anonymity in both fixtures suggests that chances are running out for the Dutchman.

He ended last season out on loan at Everton and, on current form, he may find himself away from Old Trafford again this term.

“We all know this is a cutthroat game,” said Ferdinand.

“You’ve got to take your chances with both hands when they come cause you’re not going to get loads and unfortunately this week he didn’t take his chance.

“Now it’s up to the manager when he gets other chances.”

Despite seemingly having everything in place for him to succeed, Van de Beek is still failing to establish himself at United.

His €40m transfer fee back in 2020 looks like terrible value, and worse by the week.







