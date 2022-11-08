Tier 1 journalist names two crucial hindrances to Man United’s chances of signing Jude Bellingham



Manchester United are one of the interested parties for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

A report emerged a few days ago which indicated that Erik ten Hag was a huge fan of the talented 19-year-old and had placed him above long-term target, Frenkie de Jong.

This came after a deal for De Jong proved elusive.

Reliable German journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed this news as well as what the Red Devils will need to cough up to procure Bellingham’s services.

Plettenberg reports, “He’s the transfer target No. 1 for Manchester United confirmed!

“They expect him to cost around €150m, they have scouted him a lot. Ten Hag wants him in 2023!

“But: Chances are low due to competition from Manchester City and Liverpool and due to Financial Fairplay.”

Should United move forward and choose to follow up on their interest in Bellingham, they will first need to secure Champions League football at least ahead of their Merseyside rivals.

Even then, Manchester City presents a far better attraction for Bellingham, who Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration for.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are also keen on the Three Lions international who they see as the last piece in the puzzle in their long-term midfield rebuild that already consists of the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

An astronomic €150m is also well beyond United’s reach, who still have other priority areas to address and will likely prioritise a goalscorer and a right-back in the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see how the Bellingham saga develops and what role United play at their second attempt.

