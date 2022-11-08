Video emerges of academy player Kai Rooney showing off his skills in Dubai



A video of Kai Rooney showing his skills with football freestyler Billy Wingrove, has emerged, at a camp in Dubai.

As reported in The Daily Mail, the video shows the young prodigy displaying excellent ability and shades of his old man.

One highlight shows Kai feinting to shoot before cutting back inside, leaving defenders on the floor before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

Kai also shows his passing ability, linking up with Wingrove with a couple of sharp and incisive through balls as they toyed with their opponents.

The video concludes with Rooney smashing the ball into the top corner, demonstrating his ruthless eye for goal.

Kai is currently on the books at United, having joined in 2020 after spending time at Manchester City and Bethesda SC Washington during Wayne’s spell at DC United in the MLS.

The young Rooney has impressed at his time at the United academy so far, not just scoring goals but laying them on for his teammates, as well – just like Wayne.

Kai smashed in 56 goals last season and provided 28 assists.

Big things are expected from Kai, having already signed a sponsorship deal with Puma on the back of his performances at United.

The dream is to follow in his Dad’s footsteps and represent United at senior level.

Wayne remains United highest ever goalscorer with an incredible 253 goals for the club and is widely regarded as one of United and England’s greatest ever players.

At 13 years of age Kai is showing all the signs of developing into a top player, with the goal of turning out at the Theatre of Dreams for United potentially on the horizon.







